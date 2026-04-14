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14-Apr-2026 3:29 PM

Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport to introduce Digital Pre-Arrival Information

Myanmar Airways International, via its official Facebook account, announced (13-Apr-2026) Ho Chi Minh City Tan Son Nhat Airport will introduce Digital Pre-Arrival Information from 15-Apr-2026, a mandatory online registration for all foreign nationals.

Background ✨

Myanmar Airways International previously highlighted other digital passenger-processing initiatives in the region, noting Cambodian authorities implemented an online e-Arrival card from 01-Jul-2024.1 It also rolled out online check-in for select international flights and all domestic services, available 24 hours to four hours before departure.2

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