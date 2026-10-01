HK Express 'determined to be one of Asia's leading LCCs': CEO

HK Express CEO Jeanette Mao, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia, stated (01-Oct-2026) HK Express has almost doubled in scale in the past three years, in terms of its network, fleet and passenger numbers. Ms Mao said HK Express is now the second largest Hong Kong based airline and accounts for one in eight passengers departing from Hong Kong International Airport. She stated: "We are determined to be one of Asia's leading LCCs".