Loading
11-Sep-2025 4:24 PM

Hitit head of business development Americas: AI systems need to be compatible with regulations

Hitit head of business development Americas Maximiliano Vicini, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) in the company's role as a passenger service system and aviation technology supplier, the "question here is not if we have to enable AI in a platform, but how we apply AI in a platform". He said that when developing and implementing an AI based solution, it is important that it not only meets requirements, but that the rules by which the AI system operates are compatible with elements such as government regulations and union rules.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More