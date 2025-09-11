Hitit head of business development Americas: AI systems need to be compatible with regulations

Hitit head of business development Americas Maximiliano Vicini, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Latin America & Caribbean, said (10-Sep-2025) in the company's role as a passenger service system and aviation technology supplier, the "question here is not if we have to enable AI in a platform, but how we apply AI in a platform". He said that when developing and implementing an AI based solution, it is important that it not only meets requirements, but that the rules by which the AI system operates are compatible with elements such as government regulations and union rules.