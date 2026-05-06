6-May-2026 2:41 PM
HIAL confirms planned closures at Inverness Airport due to staffing issues
Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) confirmed (05-May-2026) staffing issues at Inverness Airport which will necessitate scheduled closures to air traffic service "over the coming weeks". HIAL stated: "Where we can, we try to plan such closures around our flight schedule to limit any impact on passengers. However, this may not always be possible and some flights may be affected". [more - original PR]