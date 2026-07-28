Helloworld COO: 'We have seen demand remain pretty resilient'

Helloworld COO Cinzia Burnes, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Australia Pacific, stated (28-Jul-2026) major global events impacting travel, such as conflict in the Middle East from early 2026, "actually bring people back to the travel agent", because in moments of uncertainty and stress, many people don't want to rely on a chatbot. Ms Burnes added: "We have seen demand remain pretty resilient" in 2026 despite the conflict and associated fuel price increases.