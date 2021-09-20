Become a CAPA Member
Health Canada: Current border restrictions, entry requirements to remain until late Nov-2021

Health Canada, via its official Twitter account, announced (20-Sep-2021) the current Canadian border restrictions and entry requirements will remain in effect until 21-Nov-2021, including the following:

  • As of 07-Sep-2021, fully vaccinated travellers from any country can enter Canada for discretionary reasons, if they meet specific requirements;
    • Fully vaccinated travellers must show proof that they have received a full series of a Canadian Federal Government accepted vaccine - or accepted combination of vaccines - at least 14 days prior to entry;
    • Travellers must also provide a negative molecular COVID-19 test taken 72 hours before arrival, or a positive test taken between 14 and 180 days before arrival;
    • All travellers entering Canada must submit required COVID-19 information electronically into the ArriveCAN app prior to arrival.

