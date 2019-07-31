Become a CAPA Member
31-Jul-2019 10:09 AM

Hawaiian Airlines operating profit up 10% in 1H2019, unit revenue declines

Hawaiian Airlines reported (30-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:

  • Three months ended 30-Jun-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD712.2 million, -0.5% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD623.3 million, +0.1%;
      • Labour: USD180.1 million, +5.0%;
      • Fuel: USD140.6 million, -8.1%;
    • Operating profit: USD88.9 million, -4.4%;
    • Net profit: USD57.8 million, -27.2%;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.81 cents, -3.1%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.09 cents, -2.5%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel and non recurring items: USD 9.38 cents, +0.3%;
  • Six months ended 30-Jun-2019:
    • Total operating revenue: USD1369 million, -0.9% year-on-year;
    • Total operating costs: USD1227 million, -1.9%;
      • Labour: USD355.1 million, +4.4%;
      • Fuel: USD266.7 million, -6.9%;
    • Operating profit: USD141.6 million, +9.6%;
    • Net profit: USD94.2 million, -12.8%;
    • Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.68 cents, -3.4%;
    • Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.26 cents, -4.5%;
    • Cost per ASM excl fuel and non recurring items: USD 9.62 cents, +0.8%;
    • Total assets: USD3768 million;
    • Cash and cash equivalents: USD341.3 million;
    • Total liabilities: USD2761 million. [more - original PR]

