31-Jul-2019 10:09 AM
Hawaiian Airlines operating profit up 10% in 1H2019, unit revenue declines
Hawaiian Airlines reported (30-Jul-2019) the following financial highlights:
- Three months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD712.2 million, -0.5% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD623.3 million, +0.1%;
- Labour: USD180.1 million, +5.0%;
- Fuel: USD140.6 million, -8.1%;
- Operating profit: USD88.9 million, -4.4%;
- Net profit: USD57.8 million, -27.2%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.81 cents, -3.1%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.09 cents, -2.5%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and non recurring items: USD 9.38 cents, +0.3%;
- Six months ended 30-Jun-2019:
- Total operating revenue: USD1369 million, -0.9% year-on-year;
- Total operating costs: USD1227 million, -1.9%;
- Labour: USD355.1 million, +4.4%;
- Fuel: USD266.7 million, -6.9%;
- Operating profit: USD141.6 million, +9.6%;
- Net profit: USD94.2 million, -12.8%;
- Operating revenue per ASM: USD 13.68 cents, -3.4%;
- Operating cost per ASM: USD 12.26 cents, -4.5%;
- Cost per ASM excl fuel and non recurring items: USD 9.62 cents, +0.8%;
- Total assets: USD3768 million;
- Cash and cash equivalents: USD341.3 million;
- Total liabilities: USD2761 million. [more - original PR]