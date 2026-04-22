    Loading
    22-Apr-2026 5:25 PM

    Hawaiian Airlines joins oneworld

    Alaska Air Group CEO Benito Minicucci, on the company's 1Q2026 earnings call, announced (21-Apr-2026) Hawaiian Airlines joined oneworld.

    Background ✨

    Hawaiian Airlines previously confirmed it was scheduled to join oneworld in late Apr-2026.1 Alaska Airlines also received a single operating certificate from the US FAA to operate alongside Hawaiian Airlines as two separate brands, with a unified passenger service system planned for Apr-2026 and all flights to carry the ‘AS’ code after the change.2

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More