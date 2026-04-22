22-Apr-2026 5:25 PM
Hawaiian Airlines joins oneworld
Alaska Air Group CEO Benito Minicucci, on the company's 1Q2026 earnings call, announced (21-Apr-2026) Hawaiian Airlines joined oneworld.
Background ✨
Hawaiian Airlines previously confirmed it was scheduled to join oneworld in late Apr-2026.1 Alaska Airlines also received a single operating certificate from the US FAA to operate alongside Hawaiian Airlines as two separate brands, with a unified passenger service system planned for Apr-2026 and all flights to carry the ‘AS’ code after the change.2