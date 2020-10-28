Harvard APHI report finds low risk of coronavirus transmission on aircraft

Harvard T H Chan School of Public Health reported (27-Oct-2020) researchers with the Aviation Public Health Initiative (APHI) released phase one of its ongoing research on strategies and practices to reduce the public health risks of flying during the COVID-19 pandemic. The report found that, through a layered approach to risk mitigation, the scientific evidence shows a low risk of coronavirus transmission on aircraft. It provides evidence that it is possible to leverage technology and modify behaviour to allow some near-normal activity while reducing the risks of disease transmission during the COVID-19 crisis. Analysis from the report shows aircraft ventilation systems reduce the possibility of exposure to COVID-19, lower than other common settings. This effectively counters the proximity travellers are subject to during flights. Because of the frequent exchange of air and HEPA filters on planes, over 99% of the particles containing the virus are removed from cabin air. In addition to the air filtration systems, synergistic layers include:

Universal wearing of facemasks by passengers and crew throughout the journey;

Distancing protocols and provision of strong ventilation during boarding and deplaning;

Disinfection of high-touch aircraft surfaces to remove contamination;

Passenger attestations that they do not have COVID-19 related symptoms and commitment to adhere to airline mask policy. [more - original PR]