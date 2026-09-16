Harbour Air to acquire Pacific Coastal Airlines

Harbour Air expanded its seaplane network in 2024-2026, including resuming Vancouver Coal Harbour-Seattle Lake Union and launching Victoria Inner Harbour-Seattle, plus new Vancouver links to Ucluelet and Campbell River Harbour.1 2 3 4 5 Pacific Coastal Airlines grew British Columbia regional capacity in winter 2024/25, adding Kelowna-Prince George and upgauging multiple routes with Saab 340B aircraft.6 7 8 Pacific Coastal also partnered with WestJet via an interline and operated WestJet Link under a capacity purchase agreement.9