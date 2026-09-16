16-Sep-2026 2:30 PM
Harbour Air to acquire Pacific Coastal Airlines
Harbour Air and Pacific Coastal Airlines (PCA) entered (15-Sep-2026) an agreement under which Harbour Air will acquire PCA and form a new regional airline group. Details include:
- Harbour Air's and PCA's brands will be maintained and supported by a single loyalty offering;
- The new group will have a fleet of 59 aircraft;
- Vancouver will become a key hub for the new group, with expanded service for British Columbia residents and new connections across Canada and globally via Vancouver International Airport;
- Continued investment in infrastructure, fleet renewal, maintenance capacity and modernised systems;
- The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. The carriers will confirm the expected close date and time frame. In the interim, Harbour Air and PCA will continue to operate as separate and independent airlines. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Harbour Air expanded its seaplane network in 2024-2026, including resuming Vancouver Coal Harbour-Seattle Lake Union and launching Victoria Inner Harbour-Seattle, plus new Vancouver links to Ucluelet and Campbell River Harbour.1 2 3 4 5 Pacific Coastal Airlines grew British Columbia regional capacity in winter 2024/25, adding Kelowna-Prince George and upgauging multiple routes with Saab 340B aircraft.6 7 8 Pacific Coastal also partnered with WestJet via an interline and operated WestJet Link under a capacity purchase agreement.9