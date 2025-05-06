Hamilton International Airport confirms terminal improvements ahead of Jetstar launch from Sydney
Hamilton International Airport confirmed (05-May-2025) plans to invest approximately NZD7 million (USD4.2 million) in parking improvements, as well as equipment, space and specialised border technology required to "make Hamilton Airport an international gateway to the central North Island". The improvements form part of a refurbishment of the airport's northern terminal in preparation for international airport status, with Jetstar Airways' Sydney-Hamilton service scheduled to launch in Jun-2025. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Hamilton International Airport completed a NZD5 million refurbishment of the northern terminal on 05-Mar-2025, which included installing X-ray machines and a body scanner, as part of preparations for international services1. The upgrade is poised to accommodate Jetstar's new services to Sydney and the Gold Coast, marking the first international flights from Hamilton in 13 years1. The airport has been enhancing its facilities to support regional connectivity and cater to increasing passenger numbers2 3.