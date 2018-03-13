Loading
13-Mar-2018 11:39 AM

Hainan Airlines to acquire seven companies from parent, including West Air and Air Guilin

Hainan Airlines announced (10-Mar-2018) plans to take over stakes in the following companies owned by parent HNA Group as part of the company's asset restructuring: West Air, Air Guilin, HNA Technic, SR Technics, Hainan Tianyu Flight Training, HNA Hotel Group Holdings, and Overseas hotel company. Hainan Airlines' shares will continue to be suspended for a period of not more than one month from 12-Mar-2018 as it continues its major asset restructuring. [more - original PR]

