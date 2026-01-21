Hahnair adds 29 new airline partners in 2025

Hahnair stated it had surpassed 350 partner airlines in 1Q2025, following the addition of new partners including Air Rarotonga, euroAtlantic Airways, Eurowings, MY FREIGHTER and Widerøe, among others. Several of these new carriers became available in major GDSs under their own IATA codes or under the X1 and H1 codes, enhancing global distribution options for travel agencies and partner airlines1 2.