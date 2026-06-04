HAECO CCO: China and its airlines have 'a very prosperous growth path ahead of them'

HAECO Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Gerald Steinhoff stated (03-Jun-2026) "We decided a few years ago to focus our investments in the Chinese mainland, Asia Pacific and Middle East. This will continue, and I feel that we are well suited here". Mr Steinhoff noted he believes China and its airlines have "a very prosperous growth path ahead of them", with a market that "has some exceptions and some [unique selling points (USP)]". He stated: "Many OEMs are currently very interested in working together with us because they want to have that access to the Chinese mainland", adding: "They want to be in China with a trusted partner, and I feel we have a certain USP compared to other MROs". [more - Aviation Week]