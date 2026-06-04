HAECO CCO: China and its airlines have 'a very prosperous growth path ahead of them'
HAECO Group chief commercial officer (CCO) Gerald Steinhoff stated (03-Jun-2026) "We decided a few years ago to focus our investments in the Chinese mainland, Asia Pacific and Middle East. This will continue, and I feel that we are well suited here". Mr Steinhoff noted he believes China and its airlines have "a very prosperous growth path ahead of them", with a market that "has some exceptions and some [unique selling points (USP)]". He stated: "Many OEMs are currently very interested in working together with us because they want to have that access to the Chinese mainland", adding: "They want to be in China with a trusted partner, and I feel we have a certain USP compared to other MROs". [more - Aviation Week]
Background ✨
HAECO signed MoUs with China Central Airlines and Fly Meta to collaborate on MRO for Boeing 777F and 747F freighters, spanning airframe, line, engine, landing gear and component support, with chief commercial officer Gerald Steinhoff framing both as long term partnerships.1 2 HAECO also agreed with COMAC subsidiary Shanghai Aircraft Customer Service to collaborate on support for ARJ21 and C919 platforms, including developing CF34-10A and ARJ21 landing gear capabilities by 2025.3