7-Nov-2024 9:20 AM
HACTL working on AI and autonomous vehicles: Executive director operations
Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) executive director operations Paul Cheng, speaking at the Super Terminal Expo, stated (06-Nov-2024) HACTL is working on AI and machine learning systems to predict daily workloads. Mr Cheng said other areas of focus in technology include autonomous vehicles, which allow the redeployment of personnel to other services for customers, and further development of AI to simplify operational information and documentation.