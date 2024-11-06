HACTL executive director: The industry adapts and adjusts to different challenges

Hong Kong Air Cargo Terminals Limited (HACTL) executive director, commercial and business development Joanna Li, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (05-Nov-2024) "There have been a lot of geopolitical tensions in the past year, there's always a way that the industry finds itself adapting and adjusting to different challenges". Ms Li noted: "As a local based company we don't see a huge impact to our business".