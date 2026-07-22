Gulf Air signs LoI with JetZero for Z4 aircraft
Gulf Air signed (21-Jul-2026) an LoI with JetZero to order "an undisclosed number of Z4 aircraft with preferential delivery positions in the early 2030s, to support their growing network throughout Europe and Asia". As previously reported by CAPA, the Z4 will have capacity for 250 passengers and range of up to 5000nm. JetZero CEO and co-founder Tom O'Leary stated: "Gulf Air is building for its future as a premium key connector, and we believe the Z4 will help power that future", adding: "The Z4 provides expanded network options for the airline at a reduced cost per seat mile while also offering an elevated passenger experience". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
JetZero CEO Tom O'Leary said the US FAA moved JetZero into the AIR-500 integrated certificate management division, calling it “a massive milestone”, as it planned to file for type certification in 2026 and start production by end-2030.1 JetZero also broke ground on an eight million sqft Z4 manufacturing and final assembly campus in Greensboro, North Carolina, expected to create 14,500 jobs over 10 years.2