Gulf Air recovers to 75% of pre disruption network
Gulf Air reported (20-May-2026) it has resumed services to 40 destinations in 24 countries, following a temporary disruption since late Feb-2026, representing 75% of the airline's pre disruption network. Gulf Air "continues to add flights and increase daily frequencies across its network in a phased approach", with the aim of recovering to 100% of its pre disruption network by 01-Jun-2026. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air reportedly restarted limited scheduled services from Bahrain to Dubai, Jeddah and Riyadh, alongside long haul routes including London Heathrow, Nairobi and Dhaka.1 Earlier, it temporarily repositioned aircraft and planned limited operations from 11-Mar-2026 from Dammam to London Heathrow, Mumbai and Bangkok Suvarnabhumi, with ground transport arranged for passengers between Bahrain and Dammam.2