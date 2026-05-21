Gulf Air recovers to 75% of pre disruption network

Gulf Air reported (20-May-2026) it has resumed services to 40 destinations in 24 countries, following a temporary disruption since late Feb-2026, representing 75% of the airline's pre disruption network. Gulf Air "continues to add flights and increase daily frequencies across its network in a phased approach", with the aim of recovering to 100% of its pre disruption network by 01-Jun-2026. [more - original PR]