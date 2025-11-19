Gulf Air finalises firm order for 15 Boeing 787s, with options for further three
Gulf Air finalised (18-Nov-2025) a firm order for 15 Boeing 787s, with options for a further three 787s. The airline now has 17 of the aircraft type on order. Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Husain Taqi stated: "By confirming our acquisition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, we are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers". [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Gulf Air previously placed an order with Boeing for 12 787s, with options for six more, as part of its fleet modernisation strategy, with the Boeing 787 highlighted by Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Taqi for its performance and sustainability benefits1. The airline had also been evaluating further widebody orders to support future network growth and recalibration2 3.