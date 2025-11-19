Gulf Air finalises firm order for 15 Boeing 787s, with options for further three

Gulf Air finalised (18-Nov-2025) a firm order for 15 Boeing 787s, with options for a further three 787s. The airline now has 17 of the aircraft type on order. Gulf Air Group chairman Khalid Husain Taqi stated: "By confirming our acquisition of the Boeing 787 Dreamliners, we are accelerating our strategy to increase capacity, strengthen long-haul operations, and deliver an elevated, more sustainable travel experience to our passengers". [more - original PR]