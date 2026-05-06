Gulf Air chief people officer: 'Employee value proposition has different layers'

Gulf Air chief people officer Mohamed Matar, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (24-Apr-2026) "Employee value proposition has different layers, shareholders, customers and people". Mr Matar continued: "When we talk about employee value proposition, we have to make people believe it before hearing it. We have to give before we ask for trust". He added: "We are not limiting the talent attraction to experts or expertise from the industry only, out of the nine executives we have at Gulf Air, six are new and five of us came from completely different sectors and industries".