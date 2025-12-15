Gulf Air CEO: 'In our industry, you learn to live with crisis'

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Each year you can do a budget, but no one has produced a budget over the past five years which has come true… You do a budget and then three months later it changes". Mr Gauss also commented on the uncertainty of airline operations, stating that companies "live every day with thousands of people in the air", adding: "In our industry, you learn to live with crisis".