Loading
12-Dec-2025 9:51 AM

Gulf Air CEO: Bridging gap between costs and revenue a challenge for 'all airlines'

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Costs have been going up faster than we can increase revenue and I think that will be the challenge going forward - to bridge that gap. I think all airlines have that issue". Mr Gauss also commented on the "strong base" which is the carrier's "iconic brand", stating that it is a feature of the airline which the company intends to capitalise on through improved advertising and marketing.

Want More News Like This?

CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
Find Out More