Gulf Air CEO: Bridging gap between costs and revenue a challenge for 'all airlines'

Gulf Air CEO Martin Gauss, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit World, stated (11-Dec-2025) "Costs have been going up faster than we can increase revenue and I think that will be the challenge going forward - to bridge that gap. I think all airlines have that issue". Mr Gauss also commented on the "strong base" which is the carrier's "iconic brand", stating that it is a feature of the airline which the company intends to capitalise on through improved advertising and marketing.