Gulf Air and Bahrain Airport confirm continued suspension of services due to airspace closure

Gulf Air and Bahrain International Airport, via their respective official websites and Twitter accounts, announced (05-Mar-2026) "Flight operations remain temporarily suspended due to the closure of Bahrain's airspace, as mandated by the Bahrain Civil Aviation Authority". The airline reported "it successfully repatriated over 400 transit passengers affected by recent regional developments and the temporary closure of airspace in several countries in the region". Gulf Air "continues to monitor developments closely and will resume normal operations once airspace conditions permit". [more - original PR]