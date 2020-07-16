Guadalajara Airport's T2 designed with 'carbon neutral' mentality

CallisonRTKL, via its official Twitter account, stated (16-Jul-2020) the company designed Guadalajara Miguel Hidal Airport's terminal 2 with a carbon neutral mentality. CallisonRTKL stated: "Through the use of improved daylighting, insulation, glare control, shading, natural ventilation combined with economiser cooling, high-performance mechanical systems and building management systems, the overall energy consumption can be minimised".