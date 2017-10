Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) announced (19-Oct-2017) its subsidiary Aeropuerto de Cancun SA concluded the acquisition of a controlling stake of approximately 92.42% in Sociedad Operadora de Aeropuertos de Centro Norte (Airplan). The acquisition is an important strategic addition allowing ASUR to enter the South American market by offering airport services through six airports in Colombia.[more - original PR]