15-Apr-2025 11:02 AM
GRU Airport outlines USD239m infrastructure investment plans
GRU Airport Sao Paulo Guarulhos International Airport announced (14-Apr-2025) plans to invest BRL1.4 billion (USD239.1 million) towards infrastructure expansion, including:
- Construction of T3B and T2L passenger piers: BRL525 million (USD89.7 million);
- Construction of aprons and taxiways: BRL274.7 million (USD46.9 million);
- Investment in technology and security: BRL172.8 million (USD29.5 million);
- Installation of baggage system connecting Terminals 2 and 3: BRL126.5 million (USD21.6 million);
- Acquisition of 3D X ray baggage scanning equipment: BRL278.6 million (USD47.6 million).
The works are scheduled for completion by 2029. [more - original PR - Portuguese]
Background ✨
Brazil's ANAC amended GRU Airport's concession contract, allowing an investment of BRL1.4 billion in the airport's development and extending the concession until 23-Nov-20331 2. This amendment facilitated infrastructure expansion plans, including safety and comfort enhancements at Guarulhos Airport, as highlighted by Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho2. Additionally, Global Service Engenharia was tasked with renovating Terminal 2, including modernising structures3.