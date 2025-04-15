GRU Airport outlines USD239m infrastructure investment plans

Brazil's ANAC amended GRU Airport's concession contract, allowing an investment of BRL1.4 billion in the airport's development and extending the concession until 23-Nov-20331 2. This amendment facilitated infrastructure expansion plans, including safety and comfort enhancements at Guarulhos Airport, as highlighted by Minister of Ports and Airports, Silvio Costa Filho2. Additionally, Global Service Engenharia was tasked with renovating Terminal 2, including modernising structures3.