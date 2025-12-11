Groupe ADP proposes EUR8.4bn investment from 2027 to 2034
Groupe ADP published (10-Dec-2025) its Economic Regulation Agreement (ERA) proposal for 2027 to 2034 with the aim to enhance Paris airports' global competitiveness through an EUR8.4 billion investment in phased, targeted developments. The proposal is based on the following factors:
- Moderate traffic growth assumption with an average of 1.6% p/a;
- Paris airports' capacity increase by 18 million passengers, with a focus on progressive and modular developments;
- Cost saving measures within the regulated scope, with a savings plan target of approximately EUR130 million by 2034;
- Proposed average increase in airport charges of CPI +2.6 points for the period, proportional to the amount of investment;
- Additional measures to preserve value and share the risks inherent in a multi-year commitment. [more - original PR]
Background ✨
Groupe ADP previously outlined plans to increase infrastructure investment and enhance operational performance at Paris Aéroport, with the new Economic Regulation Agreement intended to provide greater visibility and support sector ambitions from 2027, including the development of the Extime model and a strengthened international portfolio1. It also recently reported strong 1Q2025 financial results and emphasised alignment of upcoming proposals with its strategic priorities2.