15-Feb-2019 12:18 PM
Groupe ADP outlines FY2019 guidance, Paris Aéroport growth of 2%-2.5%
Groupe ADP reported (14-Feb-2019) the following FY2019 guidance:
- Traffic growth assumption for Paris Aéroport between 2% and 2.5% year-on-year;
- TAV Airports: Traffic decline assumption between 38% and 42% compared to 2018 excluding Ataturk Airport;
- Consolidated EBITDA: Decrease between 8% and 13%, taking into account the closure of Ataturk Airport;
- Consolidated EBITDA restated of Ataturk Airport contribution in 2018 (proforma) and in 2019: Increase of between 1% and 5%;
- EBITDA excluding full consolidation of TAV Airports and AIG: increase between 1% and 2%;
- Maintained pay out of 60% of NRAG 2019. [more - original PR]