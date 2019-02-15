Become a CAPA Member
15-Feb-2019 12:18 PM

Groupe ADP outlines FY2019 guidance, Paris Aéroport growth of 2%-2.5%

Groupe ADP reported (14-Feb-2019) the following FY2019 guidance:

  • Traffic growth assumption for Paris Aéroport between 2% and 2.5% year-on-year;
  • Consolidated EBITDA: Decrease between 8% and 13%, taking into account the closure of Ataturk Airport;
  • Consolidated EBITDA restated of Ataturk Airport contribution in 2018 (proforma) and in 2019: Increase of between 1% and 5%;
  • EBITDA excluding full consolidation of TAV Airports and AIG: increase between 1% and 2%;
  • Maintained pay out of 60% of NRAG 2019. [more - original PR]

