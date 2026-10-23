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    23-Oct-2026 2:47 PM

    Groupe ADP Economic Regulation Agreement sets EUR8.2bn investment plan

    Groupe ADP announced (22-Oct-2026) the draft of its 2027-2034 Economic Regulation Agreement is expected to come into force on 01-Jan-2027, with the first fee increase to take effect from 01-Apr-2027. The draft agreement confirms the economic and industrial foundations of Groupe ADP's project for the Paris airports, while meeting the needs of airlines through the following measures:

    • An investment programme of EUR8.2 billion, aimed at improving service quality, competitiveness, operational efficiency and decarbonisation;
    • An increase in airport charges capped at an average of 2.1 points above the harmonised consumer price index;
    • Fair compensation for the capital invested by Groupe ADP, with profitability of regulated assets and weighted average cost of capital convergence of 5.8% on average over the term of the agreement.

    On the basis of the draft agreement, Groupe ADP retains the ability to finance the development of its non-regulated activities, distribute a dividend of 60% of attributable net income and maintain an unchanged credit rating. [more - original PR]

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