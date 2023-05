Italy's Filt-Cgil, Fit-Cisl, Uiltrasporti and Ugl Trasporto Aereo unions rescheduled (18-May-2023) planned strike action by ground handling staff at the country's major airports from 19-May-2023 until 04-Jun-2023. The rescheduling is due the necessity for transportation given flooding in the Emilia Romagna region. [more - original PR - Italian]