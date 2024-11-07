Greater Bay Airlines CEO: Competition in Hong Kong has been 'extremely challenging'

Greater Bay Airlines CEO Liza Ng, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit Asia & Sustainability Awards, stated (06-Nov-2024) competition from Cathay Pacific in Hong Kong has been "extremely challenging". Ms Ng said: "Hong Kong is a very sophisticated market that has a very big and well established base carrier, so as a newbie it's not easy". She added the airline is "working very hard" to increase network connectivity and increase utilisation of its current fleet.