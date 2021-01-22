Government of the Netherlands releases draft of major airspace redesign

Government of the Netherlands released (21-Jan-2021) a Draft Preferential Decision presenting the Dutch Airspace Redesign Programme, a widescale revision of Dutch airspace for the future. The redesign programme includes closer collaboration between civil and military aviation, which will allow for more efficient use of airspace capacity, shorter air corridors, more efficient airport approaches and an overall reduction in fuel consumption for airspace users. The airspace redesign will also increase airspace handling capacity and reduce noise impacts. Estimates are that noise impact will be cut by 20%, fuel consumption (and CO2 and airborne nitrogen) lowered by 8% and flight times cut by around 9%. The precise effects depend on further elaboration of the Draft Preferential Decision, which will be completed by 2023. [more - original PR]