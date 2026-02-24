GOL completes share tender offer ahead of merger with Gol Investment Brasil
Background ✨
GOL’s board previously approved a merger with Gol Investment Brasil to create the privately held Gol Linhas Aéreas, with Gol Linhas Aéreas absorbing all assets and liabilities of GOL and Gol Investment Brasil and issuing new common shares via a capital increase.1 The company also convened general meetings for 04-Nov-2025 to vote on the same transaction, stating the reorganisation aimed to generate synergies and reduce costs, and that the resulting entity did not intend to register as a publicly held company.2