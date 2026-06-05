Global Airlines confirms plans to commence 12-year check for A380 by end of 2026

Global Airlines confirmed (04-Jun-2026) plans to position its A380 aircraft to an MRO facility for its 12-year check by the end of 2026. The carrier stated: "We have a 12-year slot lined up... MRO availability and capacity is extremely stretched at the moment. It's a little bit frustrating that we are behind the timescale that we wanted because of reasons very much outside our control". Global also commented on the prospect of obtaining its own air operator's certificate (AOC), as opposed to using the AOC of Hi Fly under a partnership arrangement, stating: "Hi Fly has been a fantastic partner for what we've done so far. We fully expect that to continue, in one way or another, but there are other things that we're progressing or pursuing to keep all options open". [more - Aviation Week]