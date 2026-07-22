GKN Aerospace secures GTF component repair contracts with Pratt & Whitney
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Background ✨
Pratt & Whitney also awarded ITP Aero a 10-year PW1500G/PW1900G component repair agreement, covering inner diffuser case and HPT cooling air duct assemblies, with first inductions targeted for early 2027 at Ajalvir, Madrid1. ITP Aero additionally secured a five-year PW1500G/PW1900G turbine intermediate case vane pack repair contract, aiming for full industrialisation ahead of peak demand in 2026-2028, and delivered its first combustor in Jan-20262. GKN Aerospace previously agreed to add low pressure compressor vanes for PW1500G/PW1900G into its existing risk-and-revenue-sharing programme with Pratt & Whitney, targeting full production ramp-up by 3Q20263.