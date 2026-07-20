GKN Aerospace reports completion of H2GEAR hydrogen technology programme
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Background ✨
GKN Aerospace previously joined Airbus-led ICEFlight to accelerate cryogenic technologies, including using liquid hydrogen as both fuel and a cold source for electrical-system cooling, with GKN’s contribution delivered from the Netherlands and supported by UK hydrogen capabilities1. UK government and industry funding under the Aerospace Technology Institute Programme supported related hydrogen initiatives, including GKN Aerospace-led H2FlyGHT to develop and test an integrated liquid-hydrogen fuel system and a 2MW cryogenic electrical propulsion system2. Intelligent Energy also joined the Hydrogen in Aviation Alliance, with HIA citing planned GBP188 million of UK public and private hydrogen-aviation R&D investment from 2025 to 20283.