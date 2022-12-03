Become a CAPA Member
Gibraltar Tourism Minister: Pandemic state support for airlines 'was the right thing to do'

Gibraltar's Minister for Business, Tourism and the Port Vijay Daryanani, speaking at the CAPA World Aviation Summit & Awards for Excellence, stated (02-Dec-2022) "it was important for governments to support airlines" during the COVID-19 pandemic, adding: "It was the right thing to do to support airlines". Mr Daryanani said "a lot of businesses would have suffered" without government support.

