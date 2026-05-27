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    27-May-2026 5:00 PM

    Ghana launches e-visa system, waives visa fees for African travellers

    Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced (26-May-2026) the launch of the country's e-visa system on 25-May-2026. The system is expected to improve border security management, efficiency and transparency. Ghana also waived visa fees for inbound African passport holders, effective 25-May-2026. [more - original PR]

    Background

    Ghana previously rolled out a digital border control system and e-gates at Accra Kotoka International Airport, enabling biometric and facial-recognition immigration checks and planned further e-gate deployment at Tamale and Prempeh I airports.1 Ghana also commenced mass roll-out of chip-embedded passports, alongside process reforms such as electronic tracking, courier delivery and faster turnaround times.2 Regionally, Nigeria launched an e-visa application system and automated landing/exit cards, ending visas on arrival.3

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