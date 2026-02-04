Germany's MoT State Secretary: Comparatively high fees are pushing airlines to relocate aircraft

Germany's State Secretary at the Ministry for Transport Stefan Schnorr, speaking at The Aviation-Event 2026 Germany, acknowledged (03-Feb-2026) that "comparatively high" fees are pushing airlines to relocate aircraft outside of the country. Mr Schnorr said: "We take these signals very seriously and want to counter them" he said. To support this, the federal government aims to "reduce government costs and make incentives more precise" according to Mr Schnorr, but in return it "expects the sector to modernise". It can do this, he said, "and must contribute to building connectivity and creating value".