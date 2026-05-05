German Government 'will support the industry as best as we can': Transport Secretary

Germany's Ministry of Transport State Secretary Stefan Schnorr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) approximately 70% to 80% of the fuel needed by German airlines is hedged against price fluctuations, but the remaining unhedged component "is directly exposed to the current extremely high prices". Mr Schnorr noted: "This has a significant impact on profitability" for airlines and added: "We will support the industry as best as we can". [more - CAPA TV]