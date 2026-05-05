German Government to release aviation strategy in summer 2026: Transport Secretary

Germany's Ministry of Transport State Secretary Stefan Schnorr, speaking at the CAPA Airline Leader Summit - Airlines in Transition, stated (23-Apr-2026) the German Government is "clearly committed to air transport" and will "strengthen it and make it more resilient". Mr Schnorr commented that operating costs in Germany are "definitely too high", adding: "This is toxic for the development of the aviation sector". He said the government aims to introduce a "digital travel chain" as soon as possible, to simplify and accelerate passenger processing. Digitisation is expected to save the economy more than EUR60 million p/a and save passengers more than one million hours of time. Mr Schnorr said the government will present Germany's first aviation strategy by summer 2026, stating: "We will take a holistic approach to civil and military aviation industries, as well as strengthening the nation's position as an aviation hub". [more - CAPA TV]