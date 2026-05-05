General Atomics AeroTec Systems completes first flight of Do228 NXT aircraft

General Atomics AeroTec Systems completed (04-May-2026) the first flight of its Do228 NXT demonstrator aircraft on 02-May-2026. The company aims to publicly launch the aircraft in summer 2026. The aircraft will be offered for a variety of roles, including a passenger configuration with up to 19 seats. Production capacity is expected to reach up to 10 aircraft p/a. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]