    Loading
    5-May-2026 10:33 AM

    General Atomics AeroTec Systems completes first flight of Do228 NXT aircraft

    General Atomics AeroTec Systems completed (04-May-2026) the first flight of its Do228 NXT demonstrator aircraft on 02-May-2026. The company aims to publicly launch the aircraft in summer 2026. The aircraft will be offered for a variety of roles, including a passenger configuration with up to 19 seats. Production capacity is expected to reach up to 10 aircraft p/a. [more - original PR] [more - Aviation Week]

    Want More News Like This?

    CAPA Membership provides access to all news and analysis on the site, along with access to many areas of our comprehensive databases and toolsets.
    Find Out More