Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport plans EUR115m infrastructure investment
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Background ✨
Gdansk Lech Walesa Airport previously progressed a terminal two expansion, selecting Doraco on a PLN255.2 million bid for a 16,000sqm western pier and enlarged security, passport control and baggage reclaim areas, after an earlier tender was annulled as offers exceeded budget.1 2 3 The airport also awarded Dimark Group a PLN18.6 million contract to upgrade terminal two’s baggage explosive detection systems to Standard III ECAC.4 PANSA separately planned nearly PLN25 million to modernise and expand Gdańsk Airport’s air traffic control infrastructure.5