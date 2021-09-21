Gatwick Airport predicts 133% increase in cargo traffic by 2047 with northern runway operations

London Gatwick Airport forecast (20-Sep-2021) annual cargo traffic would increase 133% to 350,000 by 2047 if the Northern Runway is brought into routine use. The estimated increase is attributed to the potential for growth in long haul connectivity offered by the proposed initiative, including the ability to serve widebody aircraft flying to Asia and the Middle East. Chief commercial officer Jonathan Pollard said bringing the runway into routine use would bring "significant benefits" for the local area, including new jobs and opportunities for business. As previously reported by CAPA, the airport is holding a public consultation on the proposal until 01-Dec-2021. [more - original PR]