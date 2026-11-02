Garuda Indonesia to focus on improving productivity: CEO

Garuda Indonesia president director and CEO Thomas Oentoro stated (30-Oct-2026) "Strengthening our core airline operations remains essential, but our future growth must also come from making better use of the capabilities and opportunities across the group", adding: "The increasing contribution from our non-airline businesses demonstrates how a more integrated and commercially focused business ecosystem can support our financial recovery". Mr Oentoro continued: "With Danantara's support, we are focused on improving productivity, unlocking greater value from our existing assets and capabilities and ensuring that each business contributes more effectively to the group's overall performance". He added: "Our transformation is gaining momentum, and we're focused on building on that progress. What matters now is turning these improvements into stronger financial results and a consistently better experience for our customers. That is how we intend to rebuild Garuda Indonesia's competitiveness and restore its position as a world-class airline". [more - original PR]