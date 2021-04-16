Become a CAPA Member
16-Apr-2021 10:56 AM

Garuda Indonesia pax down 80% in Feb-2021

Garuda Indonesia Group reported (15-Apr-2021) the following traffic highlights for Garuda Indonesia for Feb-2021:

  • Passengers: 252,930, -79.8% year-on-year;
    • Domestic: 243,963, -75.4%;
    • International: 8967, -96.3%;
  • Passenger load factor: 21.7%, -46.0pp;
    • Domestic: 30.7%, -40.1pp;
    • International: 7.2%, -58.1pp;
  • Passenger yield: USD 9.86 cents, +26.0%;
    • Domestic: USD 9.94cents, -3.7%;
    • International: USD 9.26 cents, +50.4%;
  • CASK: USD 7.19 cents, +2.7%;
    • Domestic: USD 8.23 cents, -6.9%;
    • International: USD 5.50 cents, -3.1%;
  • CASK excluding fuel: USD 5.77 cents, +14.6%;
    • Domestic: USD 6.72 cents, +1.7%;
    • International: USD 4.23 cents, +9.2%;
  • Cargo: 17,662 tons, -3.9%;
    • Domestic: 9855 tons, -19.2%;
    • International: 7807 tons, +26.9%;
  • Cargo yield: USD 52.11 cents, +45.3%;
    • Domestic: USD 105.77 cents, +12.0%;
    • International: USD 34.36 cents, +215.5%. [more - original PR]

