Garuda Indonesia appoints new CEO, directors and commissioners

Garuda Indonesia appointed (12-Sep-2018) I Gusti Ngurah Askhara Danadiputra as president director on 12-Sep-2018, succeeding Pahala N Mansury who held the role since Apr-2017. The airline also made the following changes to its directors and commissioners:

Commercial director: Pikri Ilham Kurniansyah, succeeding domestic commerce director Nina Sulistyowati;

Director of cargo and business development: Muhammad Iqbal, succeeding director of international and cargo commerce Sigit Muhartono;

Director of finance and risk management: Fuad Rizal, succeeding Helmy Satriyono;

Director of human capital: Heri Akhyar, succeeding director of HR and general Linggarsari Suharso;

Operations director: Bambang Adisurya Angkasa, succeeding Triyanto Moeharsono;

Technical director: Role retained by I Wayan Susena;

Service director: Role retained by Nicodemus Panarung Lampe;

President and independent commissioner: Agus Santoso, succeeding Jusman Syafi'i Djamal;

Independent commissioners: Ismerda Lebang, succeeding Hasan M Soejono. Herbert Timbo P Siahaan remains an independent commissioner;

Commissioners: Muzaffar Ismail, Doni Oskaria, Chairal Tanjung and Luky Alfirman remain commissioners. [more - original PR - Indonesian]