GAP details Kingston Airport concession agreement

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico (GAP) commenced (11-Oct-2019) the operation of Kingston Norman Manley International Airport, effective 10-Oct-2019. GAP was granted a 12 month transition period in Oct-2018, and made a USD7.1 million payment for the concession. The contract includes mandatory works that must be executed during the first 36 months from the initiation of operations, valued at USD60 million. GAP will also pay authorities a concession fee of 62% over total aeronautical and commercial revenues. These terms, along with operating expenses, are included in the determination of passenger fees. [more - original PR]