Frontier Airlines CEO reports 'really positive' supply-demand dynamics

Frontier Airlines CEO Jimmy Dempsey attributed (28-Oct-2026) approximately one third of Frontier's revenue improvements to each factor of better revenue management, Spirit Airlines related benefits, and fuel driven fare hikes. Mr Dempsey reported "a lot of stickiness" in recent gains. He noted "really positive" supply demand dynamics in ex-Spirit markets and across the entire environment. He continued: "I think the airline is moving beyond that structural change", noting: "We have done a lot in our revenue management systems to improve the delivery of better unit revenues into the business". Mr Dempsey added: "We feel pretty good about where the airline sits today and moving forward". [more - Aviation Week]