French Blue to rebrand as French Bee

Groupe Dubreuil announced (30-Jan-2018) plans to rebrand French Blue as French Bee. Groupe Dubreuil stated in light of plans to launch Paris Orly-San Francisco-Papeete service, objections were raised by an "American operator", who claimed a "monopoly on the term 'blue'". Groupe Dubreuil stated while the claims are "questionable", the group "felt that it did not have time to enter into long legal exchanges". French Bee and Air Caraibes president Marc Rochet said the new brand image will be adopted "very quickly". The inaugural Paris Orly-San Francisco-Papeete service is aimed for 11-May-2018 with A350-900 equipment. [more - original PR - French]
31-Jan-2018 10:43 AM